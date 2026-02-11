Lorain County Leviathan announces inaugural season schedule; signs 3 to roster

The Lorain County Leviathan, Northeast Ohio's up-and-coming semi-pro soccer team, has just announced its inaugural season schedule.

Their 2026 season will run from May to July, kicking off in Pittsburgh on May 20 against Steel City FC, with their home opener taking place on May 25 against FC Buffalo.

Here's what games will take place at their home field, Forefront Field:



May 25: FC Buffalo at 3 p.m.

FC Buffalo at 3 p.m. June 3: Cleveland Force at 7 p.m.

Cleveland Force at 7 p.m. June 6: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at 7 p.m. June 13: Akron City FC at 7 p.m.

Akron City FC at 7 p.m. July 6: Erie Sports Center FC at 7 p.m.

Erie Sports Center FC at 7 p.m. July 11: Steel City FC at 7 p.m.

For the past few weeks, the team has been building its roster. The Leviathan has added numerous players from throughout the country, but many are from right here in Northeast Ohio.

The team made its first two signings in January, adding Northeast Ohio native and forward, Brendan Sheehan, to the roster, along with Hungarian attacker Tamás Nagy, who is the first international-born player in club history.

As the team nears the start of the season, it announced three more roster additions on Wednesday.

One of the nation's top-ranking players, midfielder Nolan Spicer, was signed to the team out of Notre Dame. Spicer is a Bay Village native who played for St. Ignatius. In his junior season with the Fighting Irish, Spicer appeared in 20 games, with 19 starts, scoring two goals. He also earned 2025 All-ACC Third Team honors.

Midfielder Henry Kang also joined the roster. The Idaho native developed in top MLS NEXT environments. As a freshman at Bryant University, Kang did not make an appearance.

Coming from Rocky Mountain College, forward Espoir Mayele signed with the Leviathan. In his collegiate career, the Congo native has appeared in 16 games, starting all of them, with 5 goals and 5 assists.