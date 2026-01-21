Lorain County Leviathan signs Northeast Ohio native, club's first-ever international-born player to roster

The Lorain County Leviathan, a new semi-pro soccer team, announced Wednesday its first two signings.

Northeast Ohio native and forward, Brendan Sheehan, signed with the team, coming from St. Bonaventure University.

Sheehan is an Avon Lake High School graduate, where he set single-season records with 27 goals and 69 points, earning Lorain County Soccer Coaches Player of the Year honors and First Team All-Conference and All-Greater Cleveland recognition.

He also developed through the Cleveland Force across the Elite Clubs National League, United Soccer League Academy, and USL League Two competitions before making 12 appearances and six starts as a freshman at his university, including a start against Mercyhurst.

“This signing is exactly why Lorain County Leviathan exists,” Chairman Andrew McDonnell said. “He’s a Lorain County kid who has already proven himself at the high school, club, and college levels. Bringing players like Brendan home gives them meaningful minutes, strong competition, and a chance to keep building toward the next step in their careers while representing their community.”

In addition to Sheehan, the team signed Hungarian attacker Tamás Nagy, who is the first international-born player in club history.

As a native of Szár, Hungary, Nagy developed at the renowned Puskás Ferenc Academy and began training with Komárom FC’s first team at just 16.

Nagy moved to the U.S. and attended Roberts Wesleyan University, where he became one of the most productive offensive players in Division II soccer history, with 43 goals and 29 assists over 78 matches, earning multiple regional and national honors.

“Joining Lorain County means a lot to me as an international-born player,” Nagy said. “It’s an opportunity to bring my experience, passion, and culture to the game here. I want to put on a show for the fans every time I step on the field, help grow soccer in the community, and give back to the people who support us.”

Nagy previously played semi-professionally with Flower City Union and currently plays pro indoor soccer with the Cleveland Crunch.

Earlier this month, the team added two to its coaching staff, hiring Amir Kettani and Carl Capellas, both with extensive collegiate coaching experience.

The Leviathan is set to start its inaugural season this spring. Their home field will be ForeFront Field, the Lake Erie Crushers' stadium, and they will face opponents from Toledo, Cleveland, and Akron as part of the USL's Great Forest Division in League Two’s Central Conference.

