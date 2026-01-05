Lorain County Leviathan FC adds 2 to coaching staff ahead of inaugural season

The new semi-pro soccer team in Northeast Ohio, Lorain County Leviathan FC, announced Monday that it has made two new additions to its coaching staff ahead of its first season.

As the team's head coach, Blake New, wraps up building his technical team, he has hired Amir Kettani and Carl Capellas to the coaching staff.

“These additions were very intentional,” New said. “Amir and Carl bring different strengths but share the same standards for player development, professionalism, and competitiveness. Their experience allows us to attract high-level players and build a group that can compete immediately while representing Lorain County the right way.”

Kettani is joining Leviathan FC's staff with extensive experience, having been in his third year as an assistant coach and goalkeeper coach for Oberlin Men's Soccer.

He was previously the head coach for Lakeland Community College's men's soccer team and spent several seasons as a head assistant and goalkeeper coach at Cleveland State University.

Capellas served as Hiram College's head men's soccer coach from 2004 to 2013, during which he coached over 40 All-NCAC selections, including the program’s first NCAC Player of the Year and was named the Great Lakes Region Coach of the Year in 2008.

He also spent a season as an assistant coach for the University of Akron Men's Soccer.

“These hires are a major step forward for our club,” said Andrew McDonnell, ownership representative. “The demand for this team across Lorain County has been incredibly strong, and adding coaches with Amir and Carl’s experience gives us a real edge in recruiting top talent. Our goal is to put a winning team on the field that this community can be proud of from day one.”

Things are moving fast for the team; just in November, the United Soccer League announced that Lorain County would host the USL League Two club, whose home field will be at the Lake Erie Crushers' stadium.

And just last month, the team announced its name as Lorain County Leviathan FC, the winner of a fan vote, beating three other options.

The team is set to debut this spring.