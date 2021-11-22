Ravens linebacker who was struck in calf by stray bullet while in Cleveland returns to practice

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Ravens Malik Harrison will be returning to practice after being sidelined following a shooting in Cleveland that resulted in Harrison being struck in the calf by a bullet.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 31 near East 9th Street outside of Sausalito on Ninth. According to a police report, a fight had broken out at an area establishment and security kicked all of the patrons out. While the crowd was outside, witnesses saw someone with a gun and started running when several shots were heard. That's when Harrison was struck by a stray bullet.

After the incident, Harrison was treated and discharged from MetroHealth Medical Center. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Harrison, a Columbus native, was back in Ohio as the Ravens were on their bye.

The Ravens had placed Harrison on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list shortly after the shooting, and after missing the last three games, he is eligible to return. On Monday, the team designated Harrison for return to practice.

This season, Harrison has started in five of the seven games he's played, recording 22 total tackles, two for loss.

