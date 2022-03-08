Tower City hosts free fan experiences and events during MAC Tournament

CLEVELAND — In celebration of the Mid-American Conference Tournament in Cleveland, Tower City, 230 West Huron Road, is hosting a series of free fan experiences from March 9 to March 12.

Coming off from hosting the NBA All-Star fan experience events, Tower City will once again be a destination for basketball.

Tower City College Pep Rallies—March 9-11 (afternoons)

Show your school spirit at the pep rally as MAC Championship pep bands and cheerleading and dance teams will be parading through Tower City. The pep rallies will kick off on the first level of Tower City and end at the Skylight Concourse.

MAC Tournament Watch Parties—March 9-12

Don’t miss the action. The basketball games will be live-streamed in the Skylight Concourse.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. grab some food and beverage from Tower City Food Hall and stop by pop-ups including Shell Shock’d Tacos and The Lemon Lady.

Pop a Shot Tournament-March 9-12

Fans 18 and older can show off their skills and compete at the Tower City Pop-A-Shot event. Participants shoot as many shots as they can in 60 seconds, and the highest scorers will be invited back at 6:30 p.m. each day for the final round. The winner will receive a $500 Tower City gift card.

MAC Championship Bracket Zone —March 9-12

From 12-7 p.m., you can witness your favorite teams advance on the life-size competition board.

Family Zone—March 9-12

At this family-friendly event, enjoy face painting, balloon twisting, craft tables with pennant making, activity sheets and more.

‘Net Cut’ Photo Opportunity—March 9-12

It’s a long-standing tradition in college basketball: cutting the net after a win. You can recreate the moment at Tower City with a ladder, hoop, scissors in front of a basketball court backdrop.

