Venus Williams no longer competing in Tennis in the Land due to an injury

It was announced Sunday that Venus Williams will no longer be competing in Cleveland’s tennis tournament, Tennis in the Land.

Williams made the announcement around 5 p.m. that she will no longer compete due to a knee injury. She was supposed to compete Monday.

"She's an icon of the game. She's a great player. She's also an athlete, and athletes, they get injured; it happens in every sport," Kyle Ross, tournament director of Tennis in the Land, said. "She has hurt her knee she's trying to play in, in the U.S. Open, and even that, you know, she has to take care of herself."

Williams is a seven-time Grand Slam winner and was supposed to play against other tennis legends, including 2017 U.S. Open Champion Sloane Stephens, 2021 U.S. Open Finalist Leylah Fernandez, Cleveland native and 2023 Hobert International Champion Lauren Davis, and more.

"Tennis in the Land is one of the biggest women's tennis tournaments in the entire country," Ross said.

The tournament began on Aug. 19 and will end on Aug. 26; more information on the tournament can be found here.

