This is how to make fried dandelions the Appalachian way

Dandelions can often be a source of chagrin for homeowners. But did you know that dandelions are actually good for your yard? That’s right: Dandelions help to naturally aerate your lawn.

And, dandelions are good for you as well! Dandelions have been used as traditional medicine for thousands of years. Over the centuries, this “weed” has been used by herbalists to treat everything from gallbladder issues to toothaches and constipation. According to Mount Sinai, dandelions are known to function as a diuretic, but more research is needed on using it for medicinal purposes.) WebMD reports that dandelion greens have a more universal health benefit as well, because they’re a good source of several vitamins and minerals.

Some people drink it as a tea, but if you are looking for even more ways to enjoy dandelions, you have to try this recipe for fried dandelions!

That’s right: While dandelion greens can be shockingly expensive in the grocery store, the ones in your yard or in the wild are free! This recipe for fried dandelions has roots in the Appalachian Mountains.

Micah Funk shared a fried dandelions recipe on AllRecipes, saying he got it straight from his mother who hails from West Virginia’s Appalachian Mountains.

To make this recipe, you only need flour, butter, salt, pepper, eggs and unopened dandelion heads. Funk advises that you need to be careful about which dandelions you pick: You don’t want to pick any that have been sprayed with pesticides or used by doggies as a toilet.

Funk’s recipe calls for the dandelion heads, but don’t toss the greens! You can use the greens for a salad, such as with this dandelion salad recipe from Nourished Kitchen, or you can try the recipe for sauteed dandelion greens from the cookbook “Savor: Recipes Inspired by Forest, Field, and Farm” that A Beautiful Plate shared.

You’ll need to wash your dandelions (heads and greens) quite thoroughly before you cook with them or them up in a salad. Mediterranean chef and writer Laurie Constantino notes that harvested dandelions will likely need several thorough washes with clean water, or an overnight soak in a bowl of water.

You can also use dandelion blossoms to make homemade dandelion jelly and wine.

So what do you think? Do you plan on trying this unique recipe?

