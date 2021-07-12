I-480 on-ramp to SR 176 closed due to crash involving commercial vehicle

CLEVELAND — The Interstate 480 on-ramp to state Route 176 has been closed after a crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes when a commercial vehicle lost its load, which was a large piece of machinery, and damaged multiple vehicles on the highway around it around 10:48 a.m.

One injury was reported in the crash, which troopers described as non-life threatening.

While crews work to clear the scene and remove the spilled piece of a machinery, the on-ramp has been closed.

Troopers said there is no estimated time of reopening for the ramp and motorists are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

