I-76 eastbound between the I-71 ramp and State Route 3 in Medina down to one lane due to crash

Rollover crash on I-76.
Posted at 6:36 AM, Apr 15, 2021
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An overturned box truck has closed a portion of I-76 eastbound between the I-7 ramp and State Route 3 in Medina County.

