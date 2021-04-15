I-76 eastbound between the I-71 ramp and State Route 3 in Medina down to one lane due to crash

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An overturned box truck has closed a portion of I-76 eastbound between the I-7 ramp and State Route 3 in Medina County.
Box truck on its side on I-76 eastbound just east of 71. The truck is blocking the left lane. Looks like it was going westbound and crashed through the cable barrier. Westbound is open but they are doing some investigation in the left lane. pic.twitter.com/OBKAs5DaHQ— Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) April 15, 2021
I-76 eastbound, between the I-71 ramps and SR 3 in Medina County, is down to one lane due to a semi roll over. Give yourself a little extra time if you’re traveling that way this morning! pic.twitter.com/G6smAtEYDk— ODOT_NorthCenOH (@ODOT_NorthCenOH) April 15, 2021
