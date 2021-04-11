I-90 westbound reopens in Lake County after crash
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Update: The highway has reopened.
I-90 westbound was shut down at the Cuyahoga County and Lake County line.
Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area.
The highway was shut down for nearly five hours.
