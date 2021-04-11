Watch
I-90 westbound reopens in Lake County after crash

Posted at 4:50 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 20:48:51-04

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Update: The highway has reopened.

I-90 westbound was shut down at the Cuyahoga County and Lake County line.

Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area.

The highway was shut down for nearly five hours.

