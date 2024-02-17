Watch Now
Northeast Ohio TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Over 70 crashes reported in Northeast Ohio due to hazardous road conditions

snow
Mike Vielhaber.
snow
Posted at 9:01 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 21:16:03-05

After a nice "fake spring," winter is back in full swing in Northeast Ohio, and it's bringing hazardous road conditions with it.

Since Friday at 2 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said it has handled about 75 crashes across 15 Northeast Ohio counties.

The snow began Friday evening and has quickly accumulated on the roads, causing crashes, delays and hazards.

Areas in Northeast Ohio should expect between one and three inches of snow.

There is currently a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Tuscarawas County until 3 a.m. Saturday. Additionally, Richland County is under a Level 1 Snow Emergency.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through