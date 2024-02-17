Over 70 crashes reported in Northeast Ohio due to hazardous road conditions

After a nice "fake spring," winter is back in full swing in Northeast Ohio, and it's bringing hazardous road conditions with it.

Since Friday at 2 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said it has handled about 75 crashes across 15 Northeast Ohio counties.

The snow began Friday evening and has quickly accumulated on the roads, causing crashes, delays and hazards.

Areas in Northeast Ohio should expect between one and three inches of snow.

There is currently a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Tuscarawas County until 3 a.m. Saturday. Additionally, Richland County is under a Level 1 Snow Emergency.

