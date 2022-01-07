UPDATES: Several crashes cause traffic issues as Lake Effect snow continues

CLEVELAND — As Lake Effect snow continues to bring moderate to heavy snowfall to portions of Northeast Ohio, motorists should use caution as local police and fire departments are reporting crashes due to slick road conditions.

BE CAREFUL! Travel is going to be difficult throughout the entire day with snowy and slick roads and low visibility at times. Lake effect snow will continue until tonight with more accumulating snow. pic.twitter.com/17iJuIC0Y8 — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) January 7, 2022

In Pepper Pike, the right express lane of I-271 northbound is blocked due to a crash near Shaker Boulevard.

https://twitter.com/pepperpikepd/status/1479497411747799044

In Chardon, the fire department showed a picture at a scene of a crash where a car traveled into a snowbank

Roads are snow covered with lots of accidents. If you don’t have to go out… DON’T pic.twitter.com/mKRGEbr0Fj — Chardon Fire Dept, OH (@chardonfire) January 7, 2022

In Lake County, a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of State Route 2 , west of State Route 91, closed the lanes.

