Vehicle fire closes I-71 southbound in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — I-71 southbound, about 5.5 miles south of State Route 97, is closed due to a vehicle fire, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The on-ramp from State Route 97 to I-71 south is closed to traffic.

Traffic will be detoured from I-71 south to State Route 13 south to State Route 95 west then back to I-71 south.

ODOT said there is no estimated time as to when the road will be open. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek a different route.

