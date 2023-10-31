Travis Barker reveals name, due date of baby with Kourtney Kardashian

It could be an especially exciting Hallo-week for Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker.

The couple has kept fans on their toes about when their baby is expected to enter the world, but Barker has finally let his son's due date slip, along with the little one's name.

While appearing on an Oct. 30 episode of the "One Life One Chance" podcast, the Blink-182 drummer confirmed rumors that he and Kardashian Barker are naming their son Rocky.

He told podcast host Toby Morse he was offered to play at a Hawaii benefit concert, but he couldn't attend because its date was "the week that Rocky's due." Barker went on to confirm the baby's full name would be "Rocky 13 Barker."

And when Morse later asked about the baby's due date, Barker revealed it was "either Halloween or, like, the first week of November."

The couple has been dropping hints here and there about their son since announcing they were pregnant in June when Kardashian held up a sign that read, "Travis I'm pregnant," during a Blink-182 show — a reference to one of the band's music videos.

Weeks later, they revealed they were expecting a boy but had never announced the due date.

SEE MORE: Kourtney Kardashian rushed into fetal surgery to save her fetus' life

And although Barker's revelation of the due date was largely a surprise, the musician has already mentioned the baby's full moniker as something he was interested in months ago.

In an episode of Complex's "GOAT Talk" series in July, Barker and his daughter Alabama were answering random questions when he was asked what the greatest baby name is. He said, "I like Rocky 13 … That's the name that's been going through my head."

His daughter responded by saying, "That's so bad," to which he agreed, then he said, "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time." He also mentioned "the greatest boxing movie of all time," 1976's "Rocky."

And 13 might have another reference too, as this will be the 13th grandchild to join the Kardashian family. Khloe Kardashian seemed to mention this in the caption of her TikTok video from her sister's baby shower, reading, "Baby Barker. Lucky number 13."

This will be the couple's first child together. But Kardashian Barker has three kids — Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign Disick, 8 — while Barker has son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama Barker, 17, as well as stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com