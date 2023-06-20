Trump repeats falsehoods in combative Fox News interview

In his first TV interview since being federally charged, former President Donald Trump was pressed by Fox News' Bret Baier on a number of topics.

A large portion of the interview focused on the classified documents case in which Trump was recently indicted. The federal indictment alleges the former president told an aide to move boxes to other locations, even after telling attorneys he'd complied with a federal subpoena.

The indictment includes transcripts from a conversation recorded in a July 2021 meeting that features Trump pointing to a pile of papers and talking to a writer about material relating to General Mark Milley's plan to attack Iran. Trump denied having the document.

"That was not a document," Trump said in the interview. "I didn't have a document per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles."

FOX NEWS' BRET BAIER: I'm just saying that the indictment says — the recording, and the people in the room who testified.

DONALD TRUMP: These people, very dishonest people, they're thugs.

The interview lasted more than an hour, during which Trump repeated falsehoods about the outcome of the 2020 election.

According to a Harvard-Harris poll that was released after the federal indictment, 59% of Republicans said they would choose Trump in the GOP primary. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is his closest competition in the poll: 14% of Republicans said they would vote for him.

