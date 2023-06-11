Ukraine reclaims village from Russian control, captures 6 soldiers

Ukraine's counteroffensive is ramping up Sunday with at least two attacks launched on Russian troops and a small victory in the southeastern region.

Ukrainian troops are claiming victory in the Donetsk region, with officials reporting that the military has reclaimed a small southeastern village from Russian control. Ukraine says it also captured six Russian soldiers during the takeover.

"The enemy keeps shelling us, but this won’t stop us," Myroslav Semeniuk, spokesman for the brigade, told the Associated Press. "The next village we plan to reclaim is Urozhayne. After that, (we’ll proceed) further south."

SEE MORE: Ukraine launches long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia

Additionally, Ukraine officials claim their forces blew up a Russian T-80 tank in a drone attack in the Kharkiv Oblast region and hit a Russian convoy in Zaporizhzhia on Saturday.

While in the Black Sea, six Ukrainian speedboats launched an attack on a Russian ship, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The ministry said all the speedboats were destroyed by Russian forces, and its ship didn’t sustain any damage.

Unfortunately, a regional official informed the AP that three individuals lost their lives and ten others sustained injuries as Moscow's troops opened fire on a boat that was carrying people from Russian-occupied regions to Ukrainian-held territory along a front line that is flooded from the dam that was destroyed earlier this week.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com