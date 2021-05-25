UNSOLVED: The murders that still haunt Northeast Ohio

Every large city in the country has its share of unsolved murders, and the Cleveland area is no exception. Some of those murders capture the public's attention and are hard to let go. These are among the many such cases News 5 has covered in which local authorities still welcome the public's help.

Tonight on News 5, Homa Bash looks back at the unsolved murder of Jerry Stasa, who was killed at the factory at which he worked just weeks before his wedding.

2015 — Franklin Benedict

On July 7, 2015, Benedict was ambushed, shot and killed inside his Kent apartment. Family, friends and Kent Police detectives still cannot find a motive for the murder, but evidence suggests Benedict was targeted, and the killing was premeditated. His killer hasn't been found.

2015 — Chelsea Hill

Fourteen-year-old Chelsea Hill was hit by a car on May 25, 2015. Grainy surveillance video of the incident shows a car hit the teen, drag her body several feet and keep going. The case remains open.

2010 — Darla Kustra

On a cold, dark March morning in 2010, Darla Kustra was walking to work. She never made it. The Lorain County woman seems to have simply vanished. Days after her disappearance, only Darla's severed foot was discovered by teenagers walking along an abandoned train track. The rest of her body was never found.

2001 — Wendy Burkey

It was Memorial Day weekend 2001 when Wendy Burkey was found dead in her work van. She had been shot twice. It's been 20 years, and her killer hasn't been found.

1989 - Amy Mihaljevic

More than three decades ago, Amy Mihaljevic, a young girl from Bay Village, received a phone call that would lead to one of Northeast Ohio’s most high-profile kidnapping and murder investigations. Her killer is still out there.

1984 — Leslie Cross

Fourteen-year-old Leslie Cross was murdered in a violent, vicious way on Oct. 29, 1984. t happened in an apartment building on Libby Road in Bedford Heights. According to case files, Leslie was strangled with her dog’s chain.

1982 — Twinsburg skull and bones

The skull and bones belonging to an unidentified man were found scattered off Cannon Road in Twinsburg in 1982. To this day, it is the only unsolved homicide in the city’s history.

1968 — Cassidy family murder

On April 1, 1968, a triple murder shocked the small farm town of Milan — three members of a well-loved family were slain in the dead of the night.

1964 — Beverly Jarosz

On Dec. 28, 1964, the quiet town of Garfield Heights was rocked by its most brutal, most chilling murder — the stabbing death of 16-year-old Beverly Jarosz. Beverly’s family believes she knew her killer, and it was someone who stalked her and became obsessed with her.

1934 to 1938 — Cleveland torso killings

It is one of the darkest chapters in Cleveland history. For four years, a serial killer stalked the city claiming at least a dozen victims.

