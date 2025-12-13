Active shooting reported on campus of Brown University in Rhode Island

Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, encouraged those on campus to seek shelter after an active shooting was reported on campus Saturday afternoon. After authorities originally said one person was in custody, they later retracted that statement, saying no suspect was in custody.

Officials first reported an active shooting near the Barus and Holley Engineering building on campus at 4:22 p.m. At 5:27 p.m., authorities reported shots fired near Governor Street, which is two blocks to the east of the engineering building.

No other details were released by officials.

"Please exercise caution and avoid this area until further notice," Providence Police said.

The university's student-run newspaper, the Brown Daily Herald, reported that it obtained video showing police assisting several people on the ground.

The university has 10,000 total students.