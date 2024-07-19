Alleged killer of Maryland mother of 5 Rachel Morin gets trial date, facing life sentence

The alleged killer of a Maryland mother of five will stand trial in October as prosecutors plan to seek a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Rachel Morin, 37, was raped and murdered last August while jogging on the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County, Maryland. Her case attracted national attention as investigators worked with her family to find her killer, and the law firm representing Morin's family started The Rachel Morin Reward Fund, offering a $35,000 reward for information.

Harford County Sheriff's Office Rachel Morin is pictured next to images of her suspected killer.

A massive investigation spanning 10 months led to last month's arrest of Victor Martinez-Hernandez, a 23-year-old citizen of El Salvador, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He's now facing a half-dozen charges in connection with Morin's death, including first-degree murder, rape and kidnapping.

Investigators tied Martinez-Hernandez to Morin's death using advanced DNA technology after he'd been on the run for months. He has since been extradited to Maryland, where he's currently being held without bail before trial.

The suspect was in the United States illegally at the time of Morin's murder and had previously been expelled from the country on three different occasions. Police also believe Martinez-Hernandez is responsible for a homicide in El Salvador and a home invasion in Los Angeles.

Morin's family stepped into the political spotlight when they appeared onstage on Day 2 of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Rachel's brother, Michael, spoke to the packed room about his sister's death and how he thinks politics played a role.

"Open borders are often portrayed as compassionate and virtuous, but there is nothing compassionate about allowing violent criminals into our country and robbing children of their mother," he said. "My sister's death was preventable."

Martinez-Hernandez is represented by the Maryland Public Defender's Office and was expected to appear for his initial appearance on July 22 until the hearing was canceled at the last minute.

Lawyers on both sides are expected to attend an Oct. 4 motions hearing before the trial, currently slated for Oct. 23. Martinez-Hernandez is presumed innocent until proven guilty.