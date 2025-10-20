Man arrested in Atlanta airport after he allegedly threatened to 'shoot it up'

A 49-year-old man was arrested Monday inside Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after his family alerted police that he was having "mental challenges" and had threatened to "shoot it up."

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said law enforcement in Cartersville, Georgia, where the suspect is a resident, alerted his team about a potential threat at the airport just before 10 a.m.

The suspect's family told Cartersville police that he was streaming on social media and was heading to the airport to "shoot it up." They also told police he was in possession of an assault rifle

The individual is a convicted felon, according to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

