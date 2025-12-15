Police seek public’s help as Brown University shooting suspect still on the run

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating the person who carried out a mass shooting at Brown University on Saturday that left two people dead and several others injured.

We are asking that any and all video or photo evidence be submitted via phone at 401-272-3121 or to the FBI tip line. https://t.co/uPmu5H5lhq — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) December 15, 2025

Late Sunday, officials said they were releasing a person of interest who was detained earlier in the day, noting that evidence now "points in a different direction."

"I’ve been around long enough to know that sometimes you head in one direction and then you have to regroup and go in another and that’s exactly what has happened," Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said.

Without a suspect in custody, security in Providence and Brown will be beefed up, but no shelter is in effect.

“We know that this is likely to cause fresh anxiety for our community,” Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said.

Two people were killed and nine others were injured in Saturday's attack. One victim remains in critical condition, seven others are listed as critical but stable, and another person has been discharged from a local hospital.

The shooting occurred in the Barus and Holley engineering building as final exams were taking place.

The school's president announced that most in-person exams are now canceled and only essential employees need to report to campus this week.

