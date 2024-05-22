Scottie Scheffler arrest being investigated for possible policy violations by Louisville Police

The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking into whether officers committed any policy violations in last week's arrest of world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler during the PGA Championship in Kentucky.

"LMPD is going to investigate all of the circumstances and all the events that took place on Friday morning outside of Valhalla [Golf Club], including whether the officers involved followed LMPD policies," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said during his weekly press conference. "I think that's critically important that we do that, not just in high-profile events like what took place on Friday, but on a regular basis. If policies were not being followed, there will be transparency about that, there will be action taken."

Greenberg added that investigators are working to gather and share any footage captured near the scene of the incident. Police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel is expected to give an update on the investigation later this week.

Scheffler, 27, was arrested early last Friday morning while on his way to the second round of the PGA Championship. A police report obtained by Scripps News says he attempted to drive around traffic that was caused by a fatal accident near the country club. The report says Scheffler "refused to comply" with an officer directing traffic and "accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground."

The officer was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital to be examined for "pain, swelling and abrasions to his left wrist and knee."

Scheffler was taken into custody and booked on four criminal counts, including assault of a police officer, criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic. In a statement released by the PGA Tour, Scheffler offered his take on the series of events.

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers," he said. "It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions."

Scheffler was due in court for an arraignment hearing Monday, but the judge granted a request to have the court date postponed until June 3. An attorney representing Scheffler said they need more time to gather any video evidence of the incident, which could prove difficult considering the body camera of the officer involved was reportedly turned off at the time.

Mayor Greenberg said he's "hopeful that on June 3 all parties can move forward with everything that has gone on."