DOJ drops bid to arrest Don Lemon, 4 others in Minnesota church protest

The Justice Department has withdrawn its request for five arrest warrants tied to a protest at a Minnesota church during a demonstration against immigration enforcement.

The protest followed the killing of Renee Good, who was shot by a federal officer during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis. Protesters appeared to be attempting to confront a pastor who is reportedly affiliated with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Three people have already been charged in connection with the protest. The Justice Department had sought additional arrest warrants for others, including journalist Don Lemon. A magistrate judge previously rejected charges against Lemon.

The Justice Department did not say why it withdrew the request for the arrest warrants or whether it still plans to pursue charges.

In an exclusive interview with Scripps News on Friday, Lemon said he believed the Justice Department would still try to charge him, despite insisting he was at the church in his capacity as a journalist.

“I was not a protester,” Lemon said. “It’s very clear about that. If you look at all the evidence, I’m not a protester.”