US military refueling tanker crashes in Iraq during Iran offensive

Hiro Komae/AP
FILE - A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refueling tanker aircraft flies away from the Kadena Air Base airfield in Kadena town, west of Okinawa, southern Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
A U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft was lost over Iraq on Thursday, U.S. Central Command said.

Rescue efforts were underway after an incident involving two aircraft that were participating in Operation Epic Fury, the ongoing U.S. offensive against Iran.

The incident took place in friendly airspace, CENTCOM said. The second plane involved was able to land safely.

A source speaking to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity said the second plane involved was also a KC-135 tanker.

The incident was not due to either hostile or friendly fire, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.

