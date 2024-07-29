2nd man injured in Trump rally shooting released from hospital

The second rallygoer injured during an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump has been released from the hospital.

James Copenhaver suffered serious injuries after being shot at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. The 74-year-old was released Friday from Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Copenhaver was one of two spectators injured in the attack, with the other individual, David “Jake” Dutch, having been released from the hospital last week. Trump was also shot in the upper part of his right ear.

A third rallygoer, 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, was killed in the attack. Comperatore, a husband and father, had been shielding his family when shots rang out.

An online fundraiser promoted by Trump has raised more than $6 million for the families of Comperatore, Copenhaver and Dutch.

A few days after his hospitalization, Copenhaver’s family said he had sustained “life-altering injuries."

At that time, his family shared a message on his behalf: “Jim would like to especially thank the first responders, medics, and hospital staff who have provided him with initial and continuing care. Additionally, Jim would like to express his thoughts and prayers for the other victims, their families, and President Trump. He prays for a safe and speedy recovery for them all.”

The 20-year-old shooter responsible for the attack was killed by the Secret Service.

Multiple investigations, into the shooting and the security failures, remain ongoing.

