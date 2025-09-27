United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it is reviewing an incident involving what appears to be a CBP officer and a Canadian tourist in Western New York.

The incident was caught on camera by the tourist and posted online. In the video, the officer can be heard telling the people in the vehicle from Ontario to "Never come to the U.S. again." The video then shows the officer closely following the vehicle from Ontario.

The video includes a map that claims this incident took place the morning of September 22 on Interstate 190 near exit 24, just miles from the border. You can watch the video directly below.

U.S. CBP reviewing apparent road rage incident between officer and Canadian tourist in WNY

The Scripps News Group asked U.S. Customs and Border Protection about the video. We received the following response from Mike Niezgoda, a spokesperson with the agency:

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission. CBP employees, officers and agents perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe. CBP is committed to ensuring that all employees are held to the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and personal conduct."

CBP says it's conducting a managerial review of the incident. The agency says it takes all allegations of employee misconduct seriously and strives to be as transparent as possible through its annual report on internal investigations.