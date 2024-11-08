50/50 weekend: When to expect rain this weekend

CLEVELAND — The weather has taken a drastic and colder turn since Tuesday's record warmth. The trend for drier and cooler days continues for the rest of the week. Bundle up out the door this morning, with temps only in the 30s and 40s.

After the frosty start, this afternoon will be seasonably cool and brighter. Temperatures may only not even touch 60º by afternoon. We stay dry and seasonal on Saturday, but rain chances ramp up on Sunday. It looks like it could be a good soaking, too. Rainfall totals will likely be 0.50 - 1.25 inches across Northeast Ohio.

A few lake-effect rain showers will linger on Veterans Day, but it will not be nearly as wet as Sunday.

What To Expect:



More November-like the rest of the week

Plenty of sunshine through Saturday

Rain returns Sunday

Isolated showers on Veterans Day with seasonal temps

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Mostly Sunny.| High: 60º

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Clouds return late.| High: 57º

Sunday: Rain likely. Bit milder & breezy.| High: 60º

Veterans Day: Isolated lake effect rain showers.| High: 56º

Tuesday: Drying out.| High: 57º

