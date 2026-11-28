Brief break Saturday

Showers have persisted most of the day on Friday with some heavy lake effect rain for the snowbelt overnight. The rain has finally come to an end as our large storm has finally departed.

In the last two days, most places saw on either side of two inches of rain. It was the wettest November 26th on record with 1.50 inches of rain beating the old record of 0.91 inches in 1936. It was *almost* the wettest Thanksgiving ever, too! (Record stands at 1.51 inches in 2010, so we missed it by 2 hundredths of an inch).

Saturday will be the only mostly dry day of the long weekend, making it the best day of the holiday weekend for outdoor plans.

If cutting down the Christmas tree is part of your family's Thanksgiving weekend tradition, Saturday is your day. Tree farms will probably be muddy after all the rain, so leave the nice shoes at home and grab the boots.

It's also a good window to hang outdoor Christmas lights, clean up the yard or just get outside before the rain returns.

A stray sprinkle or shower is possible between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. with a very weak disturbance, otherwise remaining dry with some sun for sunset, especially west.

Windswept rain for SNF

The weather goes downhill again Sunday. A few light rain showers are likely from 6 to 10 a.m. with a warm front. Scattered rain returns during the afternoon, with heavy rain becoming more likely after sunset.

That timing will have a big impact on Sunday night's Browns game.

If you're tailgating, bring the waterproof layers and have a way to keep your food, chairs and gear dry. Anyone heading into the stadium should expect to sit through at least some rain rather than relying on an umbrella.

Gusts will also be 30 mph or greater, so umbrellas and tents are not good ideas.

5-Day Forecast:

Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy. | High: 45º

Sunday: Scattered afternoon/evening rain. | High: 51º

Monday: Lake effect early, temps dropping. | High: 39º

Tuesday: More sun, still chilly. | High: 42º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. | High: 42º

Quick Winter Reminders

Check your tire pressure: Sudden temperature drops cause tire pressure to dip, which often triggers that pesky dashboard warning light on cold mornings. Toss a brush in the trunk: Even though roads will stay wet rather than icy today, overnight lows in the 30s can leave a thin layer of frost on your windshield. Dress for the wind, not the thermometer: A 40-degree day feels drastically different when a brisk northwest breeze is blowing off Lake Erie. Wind-resistant layers are your best friend this weekend.

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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