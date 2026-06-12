A fabulous Friday forecast before a 50/50 weekend

CLEVELAND — The cold front has moved through between 3 and 6 a.m., and it did not bring much rain. A couple of downpours near Mansfield and Ashtabula; otherwise, many did not even see a single raindrop. The severe storms quickly fizzled after crossing the Indiana/Ohio state line.

It will be a cooler day compared to yesterday, but the bigger story is the steep drop in humidity. Many Ohioans are welcoming the comfortable feel back, while keeping the warm temperatures. Highs will be on either side of 80 degrees, which is typical for this time of year.

It will get breezy, though, after the front later in the morning and early afternoon. Gusts of 20 to 30 mph will be possible. That will make it dangerous on Lake Erie, with waves of 2-4+ feet and a high risk of rip currents through the afternoon.

The beautiful weather will continue into Saturday, with hotter temperatures and low humidity remaining. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s, so don't forget the sunscreen and water. This changes for Sunday with storms likely later in the morning through early afternoon. We'll update the timing with more specific details when we learn more about the storms.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Becoming sunny, much less humid.| High: 80º

Saturday: More seasonable, less humid.| High: 86º

Sunday: A few storms are likely midday. Warm and humid.| High: 80º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Dry and cooler.| High: 73º

Monday: Partly cloudy. PM showers possible.| High: 75º

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