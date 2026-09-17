A few more storms and downpours, especially early Thursday

CLEVELAND —

Storms Fade, But Flood Threat Lingers

Thunderstorms are making for a wet start to the day across Northeast Ohio, but most of the activity should fade by midday. We'll keep a few showers and storms in the forecast through the afternoon, with the best chance focused across our West and South Regions.

Highs today will only reach the mid 70s, making it one of the cooler days we've seen lately.

Power of 5 Regions Highlight: West Region

The West Region is today's area of concern. Repeated rounds of rain have saturated the ground, and any additional downpours could quickly lead to localized flooding. Keep an eye on areas that typically collect water, especially near creeks, streams, and low-lying roads.

Friday looks even quieter. Highs stay in the low 70s, but much drier air arrives. Humidity levels drop noticeably, making it feel much more comfortable.

That break won't last long.

Humidity starts climbing again this weekend, bringing increasing rain chances Saturday and Sunday. With several opportunities for heavier rainfall, the flood threat will remain elevated through the weekend.

Regional Weather

5-Day Forecast

Thursday: Scattered Storms. Humid.| High: 75º

Friday: Isolated showers lingering. A bit cooler. | High: 72º

Saturday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 75º

Sunday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 72º

Monday: A few showers. Cooler! | High: 69º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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