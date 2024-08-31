A few more t-showers on Saturday before a BIG cooldown

CLEVELAND — The best times for rain and thunderstorms are Saturday morning and early afternoon with a gradual drying trend from north to south as a cold front slides through the region. Everyone looks dry by this evening with decreasing clouds tonight. Sunday will start bright and will be warm, breezy, and *mostly* dry. A secondary cold front is moving through tomorrow evening and could bring a brief shower from 4-8 pm starting in the north and ending in the south.

That cold front will drop our temps and humidity! Monday looks dry, less humid, and MUCH cooler! High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be seasonal in the upper 70s & lower 80s. On Monday, temperatures will be 10 degrees cooler than with highs near 70 degrees!

Much of next week looks dry with a gradual warming trend. The next chance for rain holds off until the end of the work week and into next weekend.

What To Expect:

Muggy and damp start to the day

Scattered storms Saturday - especially AM and early PM

Heat breaks this weekend with lower humidity

Mostly Dry on Sunday (a couple of brief PM showers)

Much cooler on Labor Day

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Scattered storms, mainly AM. Drying out during the afternoon.| High: 78º

Sunday: Much drier with a sun/cloud mix. Breezy, warm & less humid.| High: 80º

LABOR DAY: Refreshing sunshine. Welcome to September! Stays dry.| High: 70º

Tuesday: Looking good. Very comfortable. | High: 74º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter