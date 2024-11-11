A few showers expected for Veterans Day with breezy winds

CLEVELAND — Sunday was soaked! Thanks to a low-pressure system that brought all of that wet weather, rainfall totals across Northeast Ohio ranged between 0.5 and 1.00 inches on Sunday. While that system has moved east, there is a secondary cold front to our northwest that will swing through Northeast Ohio this afternoon and evening, sparking a few more spotty light showers. Coverage of these showers and expected rainfall totals will be much lower than yesterday.

It will also still be breezy on Monday. Plan for southwesterly winds of 15-20 mph with gusts of 30+ mph. It will remain breezy through Tuesday with a couple of lake effect showers early in the day.

The two cold fronts will drop our temperatures to the low 50s or even upper 40s by Tuesday, but the weather will also be drying up for the middle of the week. More rain is likely on Thursday.

What To Expect:



Gusty winds Monday

Few more showers on Veterans Day

AM lake effect showers on Tuesday

Drying up Tuesday PM

Seasonal temperatures for much of this week

Daily Breakdown:

Veterans Day: Few PM showers. Breezy winds.| High: 59º

Tuesday: Drying out & chilly.| High: 50º

Wednesday: Brighter day. Near norm temps.| High: 56º

Thursday: Few showers.| High: 57º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter