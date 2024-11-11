A few showers expected for Veterans Day with breezy winds

CLEVELAND — Sunday was soaked! Thanks to a low-pressure system that brought all of that wet weather, rainfall totals across Northeast Ohio ranged between 0.5 and 1.00 inches on Sunday. While that system has moved east, there is a secondary cold front to our northwest that will swing through Northeast Ohio this afternoon and evening, sparking a few more spotty light showers. Coverage of these showers and expected rainfall totals will be much lower than yesterday.
It will also still be breezy on Monday. Plan for southwesterly winds of 15-20 mph with gusts of 30+ mph. It will remain breezy through Tuesday with a couple of lake effect showers early in the day.
The two cold fronts will drop our temperatures to the low 50s or even upper 40s by Tuesday, but the weather will also be drying up for the middle of the week. More rain is likely on Thursday.
What To Expect:
- Gusty winds Monday
- Few more showers on Veterans Day
- AM lake effect showers on Tuesday
- Drying up Tuesday PM
- Seasonal temperatures for much of this week
Daily Breakdown:
Veterans Day: Few PM showers. Breezy winds.| High: 59º
Tuesday: Drying out & chilly.| High: 50º
Wednesday: Brighter day. Near norm temps.| High: 56º
Thursday: Few showers.| High: 57º
