A few showers on Sunday give way to more wonderful weather to start the workweek

CLEVELAND — A few showers are possible, especially south and east of Akron, later this afternoon. Before the shower chance, it is a colder start to Sunday morning compared to Saturday morning, as much as 10 degrees in a few spots closer to the lake.

The shower chance is because of a massive nor'easter intensifying off the Mid-Atlantic coast over the course of today. Northeast Ohio will see the outer-most rain shield cross the area between noon and sundown, with a couple of passing showers. Any single location will not see rain last more than 30 minutes at a time as these showers will be fast-moving. They will also be on the lighter side with only a rogue shower.

The extra clouds will prevent our temperatures from reaching 70 degrees on Sunday, but more sunshine should allow that to happen, especially near the lake on Monday. Only a rogue shower chance early Monday morning, otherwise increasing sunshine is expected with even more sunshine on Tuesday with highs again near 70 degrees.

Rain chances return to zero for the first half of the work week with only a 10-or-so-percent chance of showers Wednesday into early Thursday with a cold front that will drop temperatures. It will go from near-70 to the upper 50s for highs on Thursday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: More clouds. Few showers, mainly east. | High: 69º

Monday: Brightening sky, mild for October. | High: 70º

Tuesday: Pick of the week. Mostly sunny. | High: 70º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter