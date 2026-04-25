A foggy start to a much colder weekend

CLEVELAND — Say goodbye to summer weather this weekend. A cold front has crossed Northern Ohio early Saturday morning, with a few leftover showers S&E of Akron. Behind the cold front, some patchy dense fog has moved in from Lake Erie, and expect it to linger through midday.
After highs near 80 degrees on Friday afternoon, highs on Saturday afternoon will be near 50, a whopping 30 degrees colder. It will be even colder at the immediate lakeshore, in the 40s, with 50s to near-60 hanging on south of US-30, farther away from the cold lake breeze.
It will be chilly tonight, with lows down to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Expect more sunshine for Sunday and slightly warmer temperatures, but the upper 50s Sunday afternoon will be about five degrees below average.
Summer-like weather surges back Monday and Tuesday, along with another chance for stronger storms. Current timing brings storms in Monday night, limiting the severe potential, with a cold front sparking more storms later on Tuesday.
DAILY FORECAST:
Saturday: Lingering fog, colder wind. | High: 50º
Sunday: Partly cloudy and dry. | High: 59º
Monday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Storms at night. | High: 75º
Tuesday: Storms likely. Timing TBD. | High: 75º
Wednesday: Another round of rain. Colder. | High: 60º
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