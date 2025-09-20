A hot weekend with sunshine to storms expected

CLEVELAND — It has been a familiar forecast across Northeast Ohio the last couple of weeks, with another cool start and lots of sunshine. Expect another warm day along the lakefront and hot conditions inland. Highs will be in the mid-80s for areas around Akron and points south. There will be increasing clouds through the day, and a rogue pop-up downpour is possible after 3 p.m. inland with the heat and humidity combination.

This has been one of the driest Septembers in years, but high pressure (the reason we have been so dry lately) is finally fizzling and moving offshore this weekend. A large but disorganized area of showers and storms across the middle of the country will consolidate into one stronger storm by Sunday night as it approaches. Before rain arrives, a hot southerly surge with moisture will bring another rise in temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Heat index values could briefly reach 90 degrees on Sunday afternoon. If you are going to the Browns game, get ready to sweat and stay cool! Do not forget the ponchos either for a late-game storm chance.

Scattered showers and downpours are likely by Sunday evening, with a stronger t-storm or two is possible at night.

Monday and Tuesday will feature on-and-off showers with periods of heavy rain. While we need rainfall in the midst of drought, we also do not want too much rain too fast, like some of the storms may produce. It will get cooler over the course of the week as the rainy pattern introduces cooler Canadian air with highs down to the low 70s by midweek.

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Warm. | High: 79º

Sunday: Sun to clouds. Hot and humid. Storms at night. | High: 86º

Monday: Rain likely. Thunderstorms possible. A bit cooler. | High: 80º

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms likely. Mostly cloudy.| High: 75º

