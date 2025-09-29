A little fog early, then a summer sizzle to end September

CLEVELAND — Despite the calendar reading September 29th, it feels more like July 29th this afternoon with highs on either side of 80 degrees once again. While cooler weather is in sight, the rain is not.

With a forecast high of 81 degrees in Cleveland, that is 10 degrees above average for this time of year. No lake breeze farther inland means highs around 85 degrees or hotter in spots, which would be 15 or more degrees above average!

While not quite a copy and paste job from Monday into Tuesday, it will still be warm with more clouds through the day. Tuesday will be a bit of a transition day as there will be more clouds through the day and highs just shy of 80. The clouds are associated with a cold front, but it will not bring any rain on Tuesday night.

More clouds and cooler behind the cold front on Wednesday, with highs near 70 degrees, which is near average for this time of year. It is short-lived as warmer weather ushers back in as October starts with highs approaching 80 degrees again next weekend.

Rain chances appear to be on hold for the next week, so you'll need to keep the plants watered once again. The current streak of dry days is 3 days, and that will likely grow to 9 or 10 at minimum.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Similar story. Mostly sunny. | High: 80º

Tuesday: Still dry, slightly cooler. | High: 78º

Wednesday: More clouds. Cooler! | High: 70º

Thursday: More sunshine. Seasonable. | High: 72º

Friday: Warmer again. Mostly sunny. | High: 77º

Saturday: Even warmer! More sunshine. | High: 80º

