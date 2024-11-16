A quiet but cloudy weekend

CLEVELAND — The final showers ended early this morning. Clouds will be hanging tough and will be hard to clear throughout the weekend. We're near 50º again by the afternoon. A few breaks or thinning clouds. With fewer clouds Saturday night, lows look to drop into the 30s by early Sunday—so dress warmly!

Sunday looks dry for most of the day with slightly milder temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. A few showers will be possible late on Sunday and into Monday.

It appears that the chances of rain will gradually increase each day. It will only be an isolated chance on Monday, to a few on Tuesday Scattered by Wednesday to likely by Wednesday night. We will closely watch the system by the middle/end of the week. A wintry mix will be possible by Thursday/Friday! MAYBE EVEN SOME SNOW!

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Drying out & seasonable. | High: 52º

Sunday: More clouds & a bit milder. | High: 60º

Monday: Isolated showers. | High: 55º

Tuesday: Few showers | High: 58º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter