A rebound is a rebound... even if it's slow!

CLEVELAND — Average highs this time of year are in the upper 50s. We've been so far below that it's tough to remember spring is here. Most of us won't see 50s until Sunday. Expect temperatures in the low 40s Friday and Saturday, 50s return Sunday, and 60s likely return Monday! Hello Spring! A stray rain shower is possible Friday and Saturday.

Saturday looks mainly dry, and so does Sunday but clouds do come back. We'll have to watch lake Sunsay for a shot at some rain... better chance Monday. More warmth on Monday will fuel the potential for storms during the afternoon and evening. We will be watching for anything strong or severe on Monday in our southern counties south of US Route 30.

Following those storms, temperatures will drop AGAIN by Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs only in the 40s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Mix possible early, chilly. | High: 40º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Still chilly. | High: 44º

Sunday: Rebounding nicely. A few PM t-showers possible. | High: 56º

Monday: Warmer but scattered storms are expected. | High: 65º

Tuesday: Temperatures drop. A few lingering and lighter showers.| High: 48º (AM)

