A September sizzler on the way next week

CLEVELAND — Clouds are quickly departing NEO Sunday morning with lots of scintillating sunshine expected not only today, but for most of next week.

The warm-up resumes as well, with no clouds and isolated showers as there were on Saturday. Highs stay just shy of 80 degrees along the lakefront and in Downtown Cleveland because of a lake breeze redeveloping midday. That breeze remains confined to the lakefront as inland temperatures soar back into the low and middle 80s, closer to 85 for Canton and points south.

This stubborn pattern of summer warmth and sunshine continues all week next week with high temperatures slowly rising through the 80s. Despite the lake breeze on Monday and Tuesday, more high temperatures will reach the 80s for areas like Elyria through Mentor. Everyone heats up into the middle and upper 80s by Thursday and Friday. High pressure steers any storms far away from Northeast Ohio until at least next Saturday.

The drought will continue to worsen as it has officially been nine days without measurable rain at Cleveland's Hopkins Airport and that streak is expected to grow to at least 15 days. Looking back 30 days, parts of NEO are running between 5x and 10x below the total amount of rainfall expected for that month-long stretch.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Seasonable. Partly to mostly sunny. | High: 78º

Monday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Afternoon lake breeze. | High: 79º

Tuesday: Bright & very warm. Lake breeze lingers. | High: 81º

Wednesday: Bright & very warm. | High: 82º

Thursday: Mostly sunny & very warm. | High: 84º

Friday: A few more clouds. Hot with 90 possible inland. | High: 85º

Saturday: Few showers possible. Cooler. | High: 81º

