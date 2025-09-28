A summery finish to September across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Summer weather is back and here for the next several days. The days of rain and cool weather are so last week, and nowhere to be found in sight for in the Power of 5 7-day forecast.

Temperatures will be well above average on Sunday and Monday, up to 15 degrees above average in some spots. Highs will be in the low 80s for most this afternoon, even some middle 80s farther inland, south of Akron.

Copy and paste the forecast from Sunday to Monday, with only a cloud or two added on. Temperatures in the low to mid-80s are expected again. Tuesday will be a bit of a transition day as there will be more clouds through the day and highs just shy of 80. The clouds are associated with a cold front, but it will not bring any rain Tuesday night.

More clouds and cooler behind the cold front on Wednesday, with highs near 70 degrees, which is near average for this time of year. It is short-lived as warmer weather ushers back in as October starts with highs approaching 80 degrees again next weekend.

Rain chances appear to be slim to nil for the next week and more across the area, so you'll need to keep the plants watered once again!

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Even warmer! | High: 81º

Monday: Similar story. Mostly sunny. | High: 81º

Tuesday: Still dry, slightly cooler. | High: 77º

Wednesday: More clouds. Cooler! | High: 70º

Thursday: More sunshine. Seasonable. | High: 72º

Friday: Warmer again. Mostly sunny. | High: 75º

Saturday: Even warmer! More sunshine. | High: 79º

