Absolutely incredible stretch for fall colors across NEO

CLEVELAND —

October on easy mode

If you're looking for a big weather headline, here's one: there really isn't one. And that's pretty great for late October.

Our quiet stretch rolls on across Northeast Ohio with no rain expected through the weekend. You'll still want the jacket during the cooler mornings and evenings, but otherwise, this is about as easy as fall weather gets.

That makes it a great stretch to actually enjoy October. Take a walk, knock out some yard work, hit a pumpkin patch or spend some time checking out the fall colors. You won't have to plan much around the weather.

And there's a little something waiting for us at the end of this dry stretch.

Temps make a run toward 70° Sunday and Monday.

That's pretty mild for this point in October, and Sunday could end up being one of those days where the jacket you needed in the morning gets tossed in the car by afternoon.

Eventually, rain does return, but not until next week.

So for now? Enjoy the boring forecast. This is the good kind of boring.

5-Day Forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. | High: 67º

Friday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. | High: 64º

Saturday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. | High: 65º

Sunday: Mostly sunny & warm. | High: 69º

Monday: A few more clouds. | High: 70º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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