Air quality alerts, heat advisories, and strong storms all in the forecast

CLEVELAND — Get ready to sweat! After a couple of beautiful days, we are turning up the heat!

A ridge of high pressure is building over the eastern half of the country. This ridge will keep us dry for a couple more days as temps SOAR... We'll add humidity tonight and into Thursday.

After a cool start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s by the afternoon. The high heat and humidity will continue through the end of the work week. With higher dew points, it could feel like the upper 90s to low triple digits, especially on Thursday.

Storm chances will begin to return late Thursday and continue into Friday, and will linger into the weekend. We will be watching the radar carefully for any strong or severe storms on Friday and Saturday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Heat building. Stays dry. | High: 89º

Thursday: Hot again. Dry until late.| High: 94º

Friday: Hot with scattered storms. | High: 88º

Saturday: Humid with more storms. | High: 84º

Sunday: Few storms. Warm & muggy. | High: 85º

