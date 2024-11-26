ALERT: Mother Nature visiting NE OH for the holidays and she's bringing rain, cold, wind and snow!

CLEVELAND — Clouds and MUCH colder this morning after last night's cold front. Clouds will begin to break apart by late morning but it'll be a slow process. That should lead to more sunshine for the afternoon. Winds will be gusting as high as 35 MPH. That chill doubles down and keeps temps dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Tuesday afternoon, the wind and cold are the big story.

We're rebounding a bit Wednesday, with temps back in the 40s under a mainly cloudy sky. Our next storm system is approaching late Wednesday and into Thursday. That means Thanksgiving will likely be impacted. There is a lot of uncertainty about the track of the next storm system. A wintry mix is possible - but not guaranteed at this point. What is certain is the wind and cold. The pattern does look wintry and COLD by the end of the week and into next weekend. Highs in the 30s look likely! Brrr. And we might need to find the shovel as lake effect begins to ramp up Friday thru the weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Morning clouds. PM sun. Cooler.| High: 41º

Wednesday: More clouds. Showers - especially late. Chilly.| High: 45º

Thanksgiving: Messy. AM rain/snow showers. Few PM showers.| High: 41º

Friday: Snow showers. Colder.| High: 34º

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers. Colder again.| High: 29º

