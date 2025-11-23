All eyes are on the growing Thanksgiving snow threat

CLEVELAND — More sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected for Sunday, the nicer half of the weekend. Many of us briefly even get to the 50-degree mark.

The work week will begin dry, but this will not last long, as Tuesday is expected to see potentially heavy rain. A large storm, spanning over a dozen states, will bring rain on Tuesday, with some lingering showers through Wednesday. The storm will then pull significantly colder air by Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

The heaviest of the rain will likely move in just in time for the Tuesday morning commute. Heavy rain at times could create ponding on the area roads. So for regular commuters or those travelling before Thanksgiving, just pay extra close attention on the roads, as they'll be slick.

With colder temperatures and lingering moisture, lake effect snow is becoming likelier on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, possibly even into Saturday. It is still four or five days away, and there are many moving parts in the atmosphere, including the critical wind direction that is responsible for producing the lake effect. So, expect updates to the forecast. We will keep you posted all throughout the week. Stay tuned!

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Dry and mild.| High: 50º

Monday: Clouds return, still nice. Rain is possible by Monday night. | High: 53º

Tuesday: Looking wet and mild. | High: 57º

Wednesday: Showers possible. Dropping temperatures. | High: 46º

Thanksgiving Day: Breezy & colder. Lake Effect Snow Possible. | High: 35º

Friday: Lake Effect Snow Possible. Cold & Breezy. | High: 33º

Saturday: Snow showers possible. Cold. | High: 35º

