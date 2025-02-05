All types of winter precip heading our way

CLEVELAND — Relatively quiet Wednesday on our hands. Temps slowly climbing back to about 32º with clouds hanging thick and winds staying light. It's tonight things start to get active. We have a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until Thursday morning. Plan on temps fluctuations from 28 to 32 degrees around midnight. That means mostly frozen precip. Snow and/or sleet. After midnight, temps warm from 30 to 34 degrees and things change a bit. Freezing rain and rain should take over. Roads will still be icy though. That will be the trend through sunrise Thursday. Icy roads and gradually warming temps.

We're drying nicely by the afternoon as temps continue to thaw. We may even squeeze out 40º by the afternoon. Enjoy it though because temps dive back down for Friday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Cloudy & cold with a wintry mix arriving closer to midnight. | High: 32º

Thursday: Mix changing to rain early before drying out midday. | High: 40º

Friday: Cloudy, calmer, cooler again. | High: 32º (early, then dropping into the 20s)

Saturday: Wintry mix changing to rain as temps warm up. | High: 36º

Sunday: Cold air returns with lake effect snow possible. | High: 32º

