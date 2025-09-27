Another dose of summer weather to end September

CLEVELAND — After a relatively active week weather-wise, with much-needed rain across NEO, the pattern has flipped back to dry and warm. While there may be a brief pause in the drought situation, it will likely get worse before it gets better.

Another large high-pressure system is building in from the west, spanning currently from Oregon to Ohio, that's a lot of miles! This means that we have seen our last drops of rain for the next several days (perhaps a week or more!). In fact, the trend for below-average precipitation could continue until the second week of October.

With the high pressure and dry weather taking shape, it will pump in warmer weather through early next week. Upper 70s to low 80s are expected Saturday, and it will be a couple degrees warmer than that on Sunday and Monday. Twin forecasts for those days with highs around 80 at the lakefront and low to mid 80s inland. Cooler temperatures will try to move in by the middle and end of next week as another Canadian high pressure moves into the region.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Dry, sunny, and warm.| High: 78º

Sunday: Even warmer! | High: 80º

Monday: August-like start to workweek. | High: 80º

Tuesday: Still dry, slightly cooler. | High: 77º

