Another foggy start ahead of a warm surge

CLEVELAND — Some patchy dense fog has returned on the east side this morning, with visibility under a mile at times near the lake in Ashtabula and Lake counties. The fog and clouds will fade to widespread sunshine Sunday afternoon, leading to the start of a major warm-up. A little too little sun, too late, for Sunday, so highs only crest at 60 in Cleveland today, with middle 60s inland.

Summer-like weather surges back Monday and Tuesday, along with another chance for stronger storms. Current timing brings storms through on Monday night, limiting the severe potential, with a cold front sparking more storms later on Tuesday, but with limited storm energy left behind.

More rain will return on Wednesday, along a major, prolonged cooldown. The end of the week will see a slight chance for a shower or two, and some mist, with even a snowflake or two possible next weekend. Stay tuned for details on that.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Patchy fog. Some afternoon sun. Still cool. | High: 60º

Monday: More sunshine and much warmer. Storms at night. | High: 77º

Tuesday: Storms likely. Strong storms possible. | High: 75º

Wednesday: Another round of rain. Colder. | High: 60º

Thursday: Isolated shower. More clouds and cooler. | High: 53º

Friday: Isolated shower chances. Cool. | High: 49º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Cool. | High: 47º

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