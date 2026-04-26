Another foggy start ahead of a warm surge

CLEVELAND — Some patchy dense fog has returned on the east side this morning, with visibility under a mile at times near the lake in Ashtabula and Lake counties. The fog and clouds will fade to widespread sunshine Sunday afternoon, leading to the start of a major warm-up. A little too little sun, too late, for Sunday, so highs only crest at 60 in Cleveland today, with middle 60s inland.
Summer-like weather surges back Monday and Tuesday, along with another chance for stronger storms. Current timing brings storms through on Monday night, limiting the severe potential, with a cold front sparking more storms later on Tuesday, but with limited storm energy left behind.
More rain will return on Wednesday, along a major, prolonged cooldown. The end of the week will see a slight chance for a shower or two, and some mist, with even a snowflake or two possible next weekend. Stay tuned for details on that.
DAILY FORECAST:
Sunday: Patchy fog. Some afternoon sun. Still cool. | High: 60º
Monday: More sunshine and much warmer. Storms at night. | High: 77º
Tuesday: Storms likely. Strong storms possible. | High: 75º
Wednesday: Another round of rain. Colder. | High: 60º
Thursday: Isolated shower. More clouds and cooler. | High: 53º
Friday: Isolated shower chances. Cool. | High: 49º
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Cool. | High: 47º
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