Another round of advisories before t-storms bring relief to NEO

CLEVELAND — It's another hot and humid day across Northeast Ohio. Highs will climb to around 92°, with the heat index pushing close to 100° this afternoon. We're staying just shy of the daily record of 101° set back in 1954.

Most of today stays dry.We're tracking storms over Lake Erie this morning but those should stay east of NEO. However, A few more storms could build across the Snowbelt this afternoon. Many areas won't see any rain during the day.

Our next better chance for storms arrives tonight and continues into Thursday. The exact timing is still a challenge because storms will likely come through in multiple waves, but the overall storm track is shifting directly into Northeast Ohio. Expect scattered storms Thursday, with some becoming strong and producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

We'll do it all again Friday, although temps will be much cooler as the ridge of high pressure finally slides south. That brings us back closer to seasonal averages heading into the weekend. A few showers may linger into Saturday, but drier weather looks more likely after that.

Power of 5 Regions highlight: Snowbelt Region:

The Snowbelt has the best chance of seeing storms today and tonight. A few storms are developing near the lake this morning, but the bigger concern arrives tonight and Thursday as several rounds of storms move through. Some storms could become strong with damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans over the next 24 hours.

Regional Weather

Power of 5 Regions highlight: West Region:

The West Region will likely be one of the hottest spots in Northeast Ohio over the next couple of days.

A southwest breeze combined with the flatter terrain west of Cleveland will allow hotter air to move in more efficiently. Many communities could reach the lower 90s on Wednesday, with heat index values approaching or exceeding 100 degrees. If you have outdoor plans, take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water, and try to limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.

Regional Weather

5-Day Forecast

Wednesday: Hot and humid. Storms possible. | High: 92º

Thursday: Scattered t-storms, flooding possible. | High: 88º

Friday: Scattered t-storms, still steamy. | High: 82º

Saturday: A few storms, much cooler | High: 79º

Sunday: Looking dry & Seasonable. | High: 77º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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