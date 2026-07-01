Another round of Extreme Heat Warnings

CLEVELAND — It's hot already! The bigger issue may be how calm it is. The air just feels stale. Stagnant. The humidity just sticks to you.

We'll soar back into the 90s this afternoon. Second day of 90s in a row. Tomorrow will likely be the 3rd, Friday the 4th and POSSIBLY a 5th on Saturday.

Temperatures will remain well into the 90s for highs through the end of this week. It's going to remain incredibly humid too. I'm talking southern, Gulf Coast-type humidity. High heat + high humidity = dangerous heat. It will feel like triple digits for at least three straight days, something Northeast Ohio does not see often in any given summer.

Better rain chances look to return by the holiday weekend, unfortunately. It is still too soon to talk specifics, but we will keep you posted about impacts to Fourth of July plans!

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Hazy, hot & humid with heat indicies near 105º. |High: 95º, feels like 105-110º

Thursday: Hazy, hot & humid with heat indicies near 105º. |High: 96º, feels like 100-105º

Friday: Still Hot. Isolated storms. |High: 94º, feels like 100º-105º

4th of July: Few storms, still hot & humid. | High: 90º, feels like 95º-100º

Sunday: A few storms. | High: 86º

Monday: A few storms. | High: 84º

Tuesday: Isolated thunder but still more seasonable. | High: 84º

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