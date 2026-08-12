Another Round of Storms Building From The West

CLEVELAND —

Another Round of Strong Storms Coming From Western Ohio

It's a quiet start to the day across Northeast Ohio. Patchy fog is possible early this morning, and temps are sitting in the mid-60s. That calm weather won't last all day, though.

We'll warm back to near 80º this afternoon as humidity hangs around and storms develop. Expect a few pop-up storms during the early afternoon before a larger cluster of storms moves in from the west later in the day. Not everyone will see rain, but any storm that develops could turn strong.

Power of 5 Regions Spotlight: West Region

The West Region has the greatest chance of seeing the strongest storms and will likely be the first area impacted. Storms moving in from western Ohio could bring heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and damaging wind gusts.

If you have outdoor plans this afternoon or evening, keep an eye on the radar and be ready to head indoors quickly. Localized flooding is also possible where storms repeatedly move over the same areas.

Regional Weather

Looking Ahead

Tomorrow brings a much calmer setup with fewer weather concerns. The humidity sticks around, though, so I can't completely rule out a few t-showers. Most of the day looks dry, warm, muggy and highs near 80.

5-Day Forecast

Wednesday: Scattered strong storms. | High: 80º

Thursday: A few t-showers. | High: 80º

Friday: Isolated t-showers. | High: 81º

Saturday: Isolated t-showers. Mostly cloudy. | High: 80º

Sunday: Strong storms possible. | High: 86º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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